Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for Kids is on sale for $114

If you are looking for an e-reader to give to your little one and foster a lifelong passion for reading, a Kindle might be the best option. Amazon is running a limited-time sale on the Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation Kids Edition for $114.99. This is a mighty deal, considering it comes with three free cases to choose from and can be selected at checkout, a two-year warranty, and no advertisements.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids model has several benefits that the standard version doesn’t have. It includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps, and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel, and LEGO. On Kindle, kids can explore thousands of kid-friendly books. Kids can take their Kindle Paperwhite Kids to read by the pool or the beach. Kindle Paperwhite Kids has been tested to withstand accidental immersion in water. And with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, return it, and Amazon will replace it for free if it breaks.

There are three cases to choose from, which came for free with purchase. Emerald Forest, Robot Dreams and Warrior Cats. The covers are made to last, with magnets that close the cover securely and a durable exterior that protects it from scratches. Just like a book, it opens and closes to wake the Kindle Paperwhite Kids or put it to sleep.

Parents will approve of the Parent Dashboard, which allows them to adjust age filters, add books to their child’s library, view reading progress, and more. And because Kindle Paperwhite Kids is designed only for reading, in Amazon Kids, kids don’t have Internet or social media access. Kindle Paperwhite Kids even offers OpenDyslexic, a font preferred by some dyslexia readers.