Amazon Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $30 off

The Amazon Big Spring event might be over, but the Kindle Paperwhite is enjoying a hefty discount for those of you that are looking to buy a new e-reader. The 16GB model is on sale; the regular price is $150, but it is now available for $130.00. This device is the most significant discount since Black Friday, so it is worth it. Pick one up. If you buy it in the US, this is the Special Offers version, so ads will be on the sleep screen. However, if you want it without ads it will, it will cost $150 compared to the street price of $170.

The discount is for the newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite and applies to three colour options: black, Agave Green, and Denim. This Kindle has a larger 6.8-inch screen and 300 PPI resolution, which really makes ebooks shine. It also employs E INK Carta 1200, which increases performance across the board. The front-lit and colour temperature system illuminates the screen so you can read day or night without hurting your eyes.

This model of the Kindle Paperwhite can last up to 10 weeks on a charge, though that will certainly depend on how heavily you’re using the device. It has a USB-C charging port. The Paperwhite is poolside-friendly, too, with an IPX8 water resistance rating. If you dig audiobooks, this also supports that, but only in select markets. You can pair wireless buds or earphones to listen to audiobooks, although most people do this on their smartphones.

