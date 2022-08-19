Amazon Kindle Reading Progress Explained

The perfect reading device that the Kindle is, it shouldn’t be surprising the host of reading-oriented features that the device has to offer. Among it happens to be the one that shows the reading progress, or how much you have made it through a book. This is beneficial as you get to have an idea of how much is left in a given book, how much more time it likely is going to take to finish reading, and so on.

As it is, the reading progress is shown at the bottom of each page itself. On the bottom left corner, you will have the Location information while on the bottom right corner, you will get to see how much of the book you have read in percentage. Clicking on the Location tab again throws open a host of other information. Clicking it once will make the bottom tab disappear as a whole, which should suffice the needs of those who may find it distracting.

Clicking the same again will show the amount of time in hours and minutes that are left in the book while clicking one more time will show how much time is left in the chapter. Both the times mentioned are estimates and are based on your reading speed thus far. Needless to say, these are rough calculations and are likely to vary by several minutes as well.

Now, coming to ways to select the Reading Progress parameter that you’d like to see. For that, click along the top of the page, which will open up the Kindle equivalent of the Quick Settings option on any Android phone. Here, apart from the various menu options to be seen, it is the Aa option that is going to open up all controls related to reading preferences. That includes Themes, Font, Layout, and More. Clicking on the More option will show Reading Progress right at the top.

Clicking on Reading Progress will open several other options which include ‘Time left in book’, ‘Time left in chapter’, ‘Location in book’, and ‘None’. Make your choice according to what you’d like to see at the bottom tab on your Kindle.