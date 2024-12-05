The Amazon Kindle Scribe 2 is now available in major markets like Canada and the United States. The second-generation model has a redesigned flush-front display with uniform white borders and an upgraded Premium Pen, which feels like writing on paper. However, the software experience is the same as that of the first-generation Kindle Scribe.

The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s first digital note-taking product. Its stylus allows users to freehand draw, take notes inside e-books, and use AI features to improve their writing. The Scribe has the largest screen of any current Kindle, which is also perfect for people who want to skip the drawing experience and read a book.

The Kindle Scribe 2 features a 10.2-inch e-paper display with a resolution of 1860×2480 with 300 PPI. There is a redesigned flush-front display with uniform white borders. It has a series of white and amber LED lights that can be adjusted automatically. There are some changes underneath the hood. The first-generation Scribe had a single-core 1GHz processor, whereas the Scribe 2 has a 2 GHz dual-core, 1 GB of RAM and 16.0GB, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It has WIFI to download e-books from the Amazon Store. Bluetooth 5.1 is available in select markets to wirelessly connect earphones or an external speaker to listen to audiobooks. USB-C is used to charge the device, but the battery size is unknown. The dimensions are 196 x 230 x 5.8mm and weighs 433g.

There are a few software features found on the Scribe 2. The new built-in AI-powered notebook lets you quickly summarize pages and notes into concise bullet points in a handwritten-style font that can be shared from the notebook tab. You can also refine your notes in a handwritten-style font so they’re legible while maintaining the look and feel of handwriting. This feature is currently only available in English.

With Active Canvas, you can write your thoughts directly into the book when inspiration strikes. Your note becomes part of the page, and the book’s text dynamically flows around it—whether you increase the font size, change the font style, or change the book layout, the note stays visible exactly where you want it, so you never lose any meaning or context. You’ll also be able to write your notes in the side panel and easily hide them when you’re done.

The all-new Kindle Scribe is available to now starting at $399.99.

