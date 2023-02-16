Amazon Kindle Scribe Notebooks are disappearing

There is a bug with the Amazon Kindle Scribe e-note and e-reader. When you are using the Notebook functionality or editing an ebook, some users are reporting that multiple pages are suddenly disappearing. This is primarily is primarily occurring when the Scribe is in Airplane Mode. The easiest solution right now is to not enable Airplane mode, until Amazon releases a new firmware update.

The Kindle Scribe is using the firmware that came with the initial release and since the product came out, Amazon has not issued any patches or updates to introduce new features or to solve multiple bugs. The notebooks not saving properly and editing ebooks issue has been prevalent for the past couple of months. There are multiple Reddit threads about the issue and lots on the Amazon Kindle forum.

I suggest saving your notes often, if you are working on anything critical. This doesn’t seem to be a widespread issue, so the chances of it happening to you are low.



