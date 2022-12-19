Amazon Kindle Scribe to get a bunch of new features soon

Those who might have been disappointed with the recently launched Kindle Scribe e-note device may take solace from the recent additions made to the product page dedicated to the e-note. There are a bunch of new features that Amazon said will make it to the Scribe soon. Those include new writing tools and brush types along with copy/paste functionality. Plus, there are going to be new notebook organizing tools made available as well. Yet another feature due to be added soon includes the ability to send documents to Scribe from within Microsoft Word via Send to Kindle.

Amazon said all of this would be introduced in the coming months via a free software update. The omission of things as basic as these has bemused many though the good thing is that Amazon is working on the shortcomings. The Kindle Scribe otherwise impresses with its build and feature set. It comes across as an excellent digital note-taking device while the E Ink display is super sharp and offers a great reading experience. The display is also extremely responsive and provides a nice note-taking experience as well.

The bundled pen can be used to write, draw, scribble, take notes or do whatever you like. It can be a great tool for students, teachers, researchers, journalists, lawyers, or anyone who have to read and write a lot. The 10.2-inch E Ink display is large enough and provides ample space to play around with. The upcoming update will only make it better than what it already is.