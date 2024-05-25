Amazon Now Allowing Book Purchases via Kindle App on Android

Purchasing books via the Kindle app was no longer possible on Android thanks to Amazon’s imposed restriction, citing the high cut-off money that Google demanded. However, as Android Authority stated, things likely are set for a change given that one of its readers based in Italy claimed he came across a new regulation that now makes it possible to purchase a book using the Kindle app on Android.

The new dialogue box states: “This app does not use Google Play’s billing system. As the developer will be the seller of all in-app purchases, you will have full control over your purchases. This includes managing customer support, refund requests, and applicable consumer rights. While Google Play features like gift cards, Play Points, subscription management, and purchase controls won’t be available, this change puts you in the driver’s seat of your Kindle app experience.”

This likely points to Amazon enrolling for the ‘alternative billing without user choice’ program that Google had rolled out in September 2022 after the EU region’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) was implemented. The above ruling applies to those living in the European Economic Area (EEA). This makes it possible for companies not willing to use Google’s billing system to have their alternative for the same. Google will only be collecting a service fee of 3 percent for every transaction done.

However, it is not known if this is being done on an experimental basis or if Amazon will include the ability to buy ebooks in more European countries shortly.

