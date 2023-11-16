Amazon offering refurbished Kindle Oasis for a discount

Amazon is offering a certified refurbished Kindle Oasis for $154, which is 35 percent or $85 less than its usual price of $240. This makes it a nice deal to opt for, more so given Amazon’s assurance of quality. Amazon said each of its refurbished products is subjected to strict quality control tests to ensure they perform to the optimum and that it is in perfect working condition. The battery too is given a thorough once over and is charged to the desired level. Similarly, the software too is updated to the latest build during the testing phase.

The listing also mentions the Kindle Oasis on offer happens to be the latest model of the product. You get to choose from champagne gold or graphite color options, both priced at the same $155. Also, it is the 32 GB version of the Kindle Oasis that is on offer, which is good enough to store several thousand e-books or a few hundred audiobooks. The listing also mentions that it is the Wi-Fi enabled Oasis that is on sale and is ad-supported, meaning there are going to be ads shown on the lock screen.

The Oasis otherwise should already be familiar by now. There is the 7-inch 300 PPI monochrome E Ink front-lit display that offers an excellent viewing experience. The Oasis also famously incorporates the wedge design with the thicker side easier to hold and read. Another huge positive with the Oasis is the presence of the physical page turn buttons which makes it super easy to turn pages. What’s more, the Oasis is waterproof too, which means you can continue with your reading even when you are relaxing on the bathtub or are by the pool.

So, if you have been eyeing the Kindle Oasis but found its price a bit on the higher side, you can make the most of this deal that will let you save quite a bit.