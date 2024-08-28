Amazon plans on a new 11th Gen Kindle in 2024

Amazon might release a new e-reader in 2024. The recent 5.16.21 firmware update had some coding changes that mentioned a new Kindle device that is going to have along with new Mediatek processor and device drivers. It has been nearly four years since Amazon released a new dedicated e-reader, so they are past due.

The Kindle Basic, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Signature Edition are all considered 11th generation. The Kindle Oasis 3 is designated the 10th generation, and the Kindle Voyage is the 8th generation. So, if Amazon were to release a new e-reader, it is likely that they would release either a black-and-white version of the Oasis or a coloured one. The old Oasis has a Carta HD screen and a Freescale dual-core processor. So it is due to receive Carta 1300 and a Meditek processor. The Oasis is one of Amazon’s all-time best sellers, and many people still love their Oasis e-reader and use it to this day.

Kindle e-readers have way more competition than they used to have in the e-reader space. They used to dominate for the first decade, offering features not found in other devices, such as the best front-light displays in the business and free cellular connectivity. They were also the first to provide capacitive touchscreen buttons and ambient light sensors. Since their heyday, there have been lots of new companies or others that have refined their products to be actual competition. This includes Barnes and Noble NOOK, Rakuten Kobo, Pocketbook and Onyx Boox.

It is now known that the firmware code does have a few new strings, primarily a new Kindle 2024; we might see it released sometime in the next four months. What do you think they have planned? A colour Kindle with Gallery 3 or Advanced Coloured E-paper, or a refresh of an older device?

