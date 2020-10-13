Good e-Reader

Amazon Prime Day has huge Kindle deals in Canada and US

If you are looking to buy a new Kindle e-reader, this is the time, all of the various models  have received huge discounts. In Canada, the Kindle Oasis everyday price is $329, but its available for $249.99, which is a $80 savings. The Kindle Paperwhite is normally sold for $139, but is on sale for $104, a $435 discount. The entry level Kindle makes a good gift, it has received a $45 discount.

Customers in the United States are also in luck for Kindle savings. The Oasis has received the same $80 discount and is now being sold for $269 for the 32GB model and $174 for the 8GB model. The Kindle Paperwhite has received a $50 discount and entry level Kindle has a $30 discount.

I would recommend the Kindle Oasis for Canadians, it is the best e-reader Amazon has ever made and the savings are large enough, that is worth it to pull the trigger. Prime Day is normally lower than Black Friday Sales for e-readers. If you live in the States, the Paperwhite has the most value, in terms of total savings.

