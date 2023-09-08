Amazon Releases New AI Guidelines for Its KDP Platform

Recently, there have been lots of news concerning AI books flooding Amazon and the entire book market. AI-generated ebooks were even spamming the Kindle Bestseller’s list, thus causing mistrust in the industry. So, unregulated usage of AI seems like a new threat to genuine Kindle books.

Finally, Amazon has taken the action.

Amazon KDP has recently introduced new content guidelines specifically addressing AI-generated books on the platform. This is to maintain transparency and quality of books available to the readers.

Now, Authors have to disclose whether their book(s) contains AI content.

Amazon will require authors to inform users of AI-generated content – images, text, or translations – when they publish a new book or edit and republish a new book through KDP. Even edited content that is created using AI will also be considered AI-generated content.

Authors will get the following five options to select from:

None of the text/images/translations are generated by artificial intelligence. Some sections with minimal or no editing were generated by AI. AI-generated some areas with extensive editing. The entire work, with minimal or no editing, was developed by AI. The whole piece, with extensive editing, was generated by AI.

It’s important to choose the right option honestly to avoid potential penalties or account termination in the future.

AI-generated content vs. AI-assisted content

Authors who create content themselves using AI-based tools to “edit, refine, error-check, or otherwise improve that content” don’t need to report that usage.

Regardless of whether it’s AI-generated or AI-assisted content, authors have to adhere to all content guidelines.

In the post, Amazon states: “We are actively monitoring the rapid evolution of generative AI and the impact it is having on reading, writing, and publishing, and we remain committed to providing the best possible shopping, reading, and publishing experience for our authors and customers.”

Amazon promises to continue keeping the interests of KDP authors, publishers, and readers at the forefront.