Amazon releases new colors and covers for the Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon has just released two new colors for Kindle Paperwhite: Denim and Agave Green. The new colors will be offered for 16GB Kindle Paperwhite and for the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. In addition to the new color options, Amazon is also releasing an Agave Green leather and fabric cover to match the Agave Green device.

You may recall that Amazon released a new 16GB Kindle Paperwhite – in addition to the existing 8GB version – last fall to give customers the choice of additional storage so they can take even more books with them on the go. Building on this, the Kindle team wanted to add some playful colors to a fan favorite.

The much loved Paperwhite still includes premium features like a 6.8-inch display, up to 10 week battery life, USB-C charging, adjustable warm light, and the world’s best eBook store. It’s also built with sustainability in mind – 60% post-consumer recycled plastics, 70% recycled magnesium, plus, 95% of the device packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.