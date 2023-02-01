Nanobrick color e-paper display enters mass production

NanoBrick, the South Korea-based company that specializes in the research and development of advanced nano particles announced it has successfully developed a roll-to-roll film process for the color e-paper E-Skin products it has developed, the website hellot.net reported. The company is claiming the color e-paper display it has come up with has extremely low power requirements and is seeing application in the emerging emotional exterior material market. Plus, the use of e-paper displays is expected to see a sharp uptick in the coming months as demand for energy-saving displays picks up.

NanoBrick also stated the wallpaper-type display which can be used as a film for pasting on external surfaces has a maximum width of 1 meter but can have unlimited length. That makes for an extremely flexible usage scenario as the same can be applied to devices as varied as a refrigerator, a smart TV, smartphones, and laptops, to large installations such as a wallpaper spanning across walls stretching several meters at a time. We have already seen such color-changing technology used in cars that used a flexible E Ink Prism 3 color e-paper display showcased at the CES 2023 and it could be a matter of time before such cars and other products becomes a reality around the world.

The company meanwhile stated it would be participating in the Tokyo Nanotech 2023 event that would be held between the 1st and 3rd of February. It happens to be the world’s largest event where the latest innovations and developments from around the world get exhibited and discussed.