Amazon releases new update for the Kindle Scribe

Amazon has released many updates for their Kindle e-readers and the Kindle Scribe in 2024. Instead of releasing new hardware this year, they have focused on software. The company has issued a 5.16.5 update for the Kindle Scribe, bringing a host of new features and functionality to their first e-note. In the last update, the Scribe and 10th, and 11th generation Kindles all received a revised internet browser.

View Collections with list layout: In Library, you can now switch to Collections view and select either Grid or List layouts to view your content. These settings can be found by tapping the view and sort menu icon in the top right of the Library.

Multiselect in Notebook Overview: In the Notebook Overview for any notebook, you can tap on “Select” in the top toolbar or long-press on any page to select multiple notebook pages and make bulk actions such as add, delete, move, or share.

Share Current Page in Notebooks: On any notebook page, you can tap on the Share button to “Share current page” or “Share entire notebook”.

Searchable PDF of your notebook: When using the Convert to text Share options, a searchable PDF of your notebook is available to search for keywords in your handwritten note when viewing the PDF on your phone or laptop.

