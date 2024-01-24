Amazon releases new update for the Kindle Scribe

Amazon has just pushed out a new firmware update for the Kindle Scribe. The new version number is 5.16.6.1, and there isn’t much new information in the change log besides some bug fixes and enhancements. Likely, there have been some further optimizations to some of the new features found in the previous update, such as the Lasso Select tool can be used to delete your handwritten strokes and a new “date and time” setting under “Device options” is available to manually or automatically set your local date and time. Screenshots are stored in a dedicated folder now for easy access if you plug the USB cable into your PC or MAC and copy them to your computer.

Amazon often leaves out minor features found in new updates, so if you are a regular Kindle Scribe user, some new features might be available. If this is the case, comment below and weigh in on anything you find after installing the update. Amazon pushes the updates to the Kindle Scribe in a staggered fashion, so not all Scribes are updated all at once, but you should be able to install it sometime in the next few weeks. If you can’t wait, visit the Amazon firmware page and manually download the file, copy it to the root folder of the Scribe and do a reboot.

