Amazon Rolling Out New Update For the Kindle Oasis

Here is something that could point to something cooking at the Amazon camp. The company has developed a software update for the Kindle Oasis. The development is both attractive and exciting. It is interesting because we thought Amazon had lost the plot with the Oasis completely but has still opted to provide it with a software update. Current owners of the Oasis would welcome the move, though what changes the update brings is a mystery.

Amazon hasn’t revealed any details about the update version 5.16.21.0.2 yet. Even the update release date is marked as August, which is weird, to say the least. Further, the update is meant for only the 10th-gen Kindle Oasis, which is no less surprising. This is because the usual trend here is that Amazon usually updates all 10th—and 11th-gen Kindles at the same time while also keeping the Kindle Scribe in the mix.

This time, as already stated, only the 10th-generation Kindle Oasis is getting the update. This also happens to the 3rd-generation Oasis, which was launched in 2019. No other Oasis model has been launched ever since, despite the fact that the Oasis happens to be among the more popular Kindles even today. It had class-leading specs when first introduced and served in the luxury segment.

Meanwhile, Amazon has developed an update targeting the Kindle Oasis because it is testing the software meant for some other Kindle devices in the making. This is also something that Amazon resorts to when it is in the process of launching a new Kindle device. This allows them to test the software before it is deployed to the new device it is meant for. What better device is there to test it out than the Oasis? It has good hardware specs and a 300 PPI display that is excellent even by today’s standards.

What is exciting is that all of this whets our appetite for a new Kindle. Stay tuned!