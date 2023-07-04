Amazon to launch new Kindle Paperwhite Kids Special Edition: Warrior Cats

Amazon is set to launch a “Special Edition” Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle featuring an all-new cover design tomorrow, on July 5th, The e-Book Reader reported. This particular design is centred around the popular Warrior Cats series, a collection of young adult fantasy books by Erin Hunter. Priced at $179.99, the new bundle is $10 more expensive than the standard versions with different cover designs.

Interestingly, the plain black cover bundle and the 8 GB storage options seem to have been discontinued. Now, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle is exclusively available with 16 GB of storage, and it comes with a $10 higher price tag compared to the 8 GB bundles. It’s important to note that whether you opt for the kids version or the regular version, you still receive the same Kindle Paperwhite 5, making it a worthwhile investment. The kids bundle includes a cover, an upgraded 2-year warranty, and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

While it’s unclear whether the new Warrior Cats bundle includes any of the actual books from the series, there might be some available through Amazon Kids+. Regardless, the eagerly anticipated Warrior Cats bundle is scheduled for release on July 5th, and shipments are expected to commence shortly.