Amazon unveils Kindle Epic Summer Challenge

Amazon runs a series of challenges every couple of months, where you can earn completion badges for reading ebooks. The company has just unveiled their Epic Summer Challenge that is available on Kindle apps for Android and IOS. It runs from July 1st to to September 30th. One of the good things about this system is that it introduces readers to books and genres they otherwise wouldn’t be reading, all in the name of completionism.

In order to get started you need to open the app, tap on more and then reading insights and tap on the summoner challenge card. You can then subscribe to the Kindle Reading Challenge email on the Amazon website and get news and announcements. Sadly, all of these challenges are only available for residents of the United States and it is not available in any other counties, such as Canada or the United Kingdom.

Initially, all of the badges are locked, but you can click on them to find out what you have to do to earn one. Most of them are earned just by reading and there are mystery achievements that you can unlock on certain dates. There is also the standard ones that are available every season, such as Days Read and Books Completed and Streaks.

I remember when Amazon first launched their challenges, if you got them all, you would earn a free $5 book credit, which you could redeem for any ebook you wanted. I suppose they did this just to get people engaged in the program and then ditch the credit, once enough people were using it. If you read lots of content on the Kindle app, I am sure there is some value here.



