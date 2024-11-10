Anker Amazon Wireless Charging Dock For Kindle Colorsoft and Paperwhite Launched

Charging your Kindle devices is going to be easier thanks to the new Anker Amazon Wireless Charging Dock that has now been introduced in North America and Europe. The charging dock is compatible with the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Editions, both 2022 and 2024 editions, as well as the new Kindle Colorsoft e-reader. As NotebookChck mentioned, the previous-gen Anker Amazon Wireless Charging Dock was compatible with the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition that was launched in 2022.

The latest Wireless Charging Dock offers 7.5W charging which is exactly the same as its predecessor was capable of. This will let your Kindle acquire full charge in 2.5 hours. However, The company stated on the Amazon listing page that the Kindle should not have a case thicker than 4 mm for it to charge effectively. The Kindle has to be placed in portrait mode and in the right slot for charging

The charging dock also has integrated LED indicator lights to show the charging status. For instance, the indicator light will remain steady as long as the Kindle is getting charged and will turn off when charging is complete. If it blinks, that is an indication of your Kindle not being properly aligned with the charging elements.

The charging dock also sports a nice and compact design which includes a base that has a dark gray look to it while the charging pad has a speckled gray fabric cover. Charging your Kindle is hassle-free as there is none of the wires attached to the Kindle. Instead, you just have to place your Kindle on the charging dock, which makes things look neat and clean.

Coming to the price, the Anker Amazon Wireless Charging Dock comes for $39.99 in the US and $54.99 in Canada.