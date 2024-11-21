Certified Refurbished Kindle Scribe Gets Discounted by 25%

The first-generation Kindle Scribe in a certified refurbished state is now on sale for a flat 25 percent discount. This makes the E Ink tablet to be priced at $233.99 against a list price of $309.99. The tablet offers 16 GB of storage and is accompanied by a Premium Pen. Interestingly, the Amazon listing describes the tablet as one with a 10.2-inch 300 PPI Paperwhite display. That could be to highlight its monochrome nature or it having the same 300 PPI display which is the same that the Kindle Paperwhite also offers.

The Kindle Scribe is the largest of all Kindle devices thanks to the 10.2-inch E Ink display it comes with. It also comes with the largest battery among all Kindle devices. Amazon recently launched the new 2024 Kindle Scribe which comes with several enhancements over the first-gen model. However, the good thing here is that Amazon has stated all of the new AI-enabled features of the 2024 Kindle Scribe will be made available to the Kindle Scribe as well. That would be via a software update that is expected to arrive by the end of this year or early next.

Among the new features that are touted to make their way to the first-generation Kindle Scribe is Active Canvas. This will allow users to jot down notes right on a book itself. So far, users could only take notes on a pop-up window and not on the book itself. With Active Canvas, you can start taking notes at the top of the display in a book. This itself acts as the trigger for a box to appear underneath your writings.

Then there is going to be the Extended Margin feature, something that will let users to write down notes in the on-screen side panel. users will also have the option to show or hide the notes. Apart from these, the Scribe will also have several generative AI features that will let it perform various tasks with ease. Those can be creating a summary of a given article, writing a fresh article based on a given set of guidelines.

Amazon meanwhile has stated all of its certified refurbished products go through a stringent quality control procedure. Such devices are subjected to a series of tests and are updated to run the latest software version. The battery too is tested and charged to a given level.