Did you know you can save big money on Kindle Books?

Finding deals and discounts can be daunting if you are a voracious reader and constantly want new Kindle books to read. Luckily, Amazon has you covered. Almost every day, they have a series of Gold Box discounts and a subscription system, which emails you every day when books are heavily discounted.

Gold Box discounts are hefty, marked down by over 80% daily, and this is not a US-exclusive system either; Amazon has it available internationally in markets such as Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. One of the good things about the Gold Box deals is that indie authors with terrible books do not exclusively populate them. Most books are from major publishers or imprints, such as St. Martins Press, Minotaur Books, Tor Books, etc. You can even find big-name authors on the deals page; they enrol in the system because giving the first book in a series away at a significant discount might hook people into buying the follow-up ones at the total price.