Early Prime Day Deals: Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition, Kindle Scribe, Fire HD 8 discounted

With Prime Day just around the corner, early deals are already here, including some exciting offers for Kindle devices. Among the discounted products, the standout deal is the Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition, now available for $104.99 shipped, which makes for a 38 percent discount from its regular price of $170.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition comes with the same 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display as the regular Kindle Paperwhite model, providing an optimal reading experience for children. The kid’s model also comes bundled with one year free Amazon Kids+ subscription which offers access to thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps, and Alexa skills.

Additionally, Amazon provides a remarkable 2-year guarantee and free replacement to protect your investment, ensuring peace of mind for parents. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition, as is the normal Kindle Paperwhite delivers impressive battery life, capable as they are of lasting up to 10 weeks on a single charge.

In addition to the Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition, there are already enticing discounts available on other essential bundles. For instance, the note-taking Kindle Scribe model is currently priced at $349.97 shipped, bundled with the Premium Pen, Fabric Magnetic Folio Cover, and a power adapter. This bundle, typically sold for $500, offers a substantial $150 discount.

Apart from these, Amazon is also offering a steep 45 percent off on the regular price of the Fire HD 8, bringing it down to just $55. The Fire HD 8 2022 tablet model is equipped with a Hexa-core 2GHz processor and 2 GB of RAM, ensuring smooth and responsive performance for basic tasks. While it may not handle resource-intensive applications or modern games that require heavy processing power, it delivers reliable performance for everyday activities.

At just $55, the discounted price of the Fire HD 8 is an absolute steal. Considering its improved power, user-friendly features, and reliable performance, it offers exceptional value for those seeking an affordable tablet for their daily needs, which can be streaming movies, listening to audiobooks or podcasts, reading e-books, browsing the web, playing light games, and so on.

Stay tuned for upcoming Prime deals on the latest Kindle models and the Kindle Scribe, as Prime Day promises even more exciting discounts. Don’t miss out on these discounted Kindle bundles, perfect for expanding your digital library and indulging in the joy of reading.