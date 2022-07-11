Every Amazon Kindle e-Reader will be on sale for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day in North America will start tomorrow, however we know that virtually every single Kindle model will be on sale. Amazon Australia started their promotion today and we got a sense on what type of deals are available. The Amazon Kindle in both black and white will be on sale for 43% off, while the 11th generation Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage will receive a 30% savings. The Amazon Kindle Oasis 3 will get a 30% savings, which is very solid, considering this model hardly ever goes on sale.

These discounts are in addition to the early Prime Day sales that have been transpiring over the past couple of days. The Amazon Essential Bundles are on sale, which include the e-reader, case and Wal charger. The Amazon Kindle Basic model came out in 2019 and there is are two bundles available for it, one for the white color and one for black. Each one comes with its own unique case. You can get the white model with sandstone white cover for $72, while the black one with a custom Kindle cover is $67. The 3rd generation Kindle Oasis is one of the best e-readers ever made and many brands in 2022 are still copying the design. The Essentials bundle for this reader comes with 5 different cases, which are made of fabric, but most of them are real leather in a myriad of colors. This is likely the best deal, they range from $40 off to $57 off. So, this might be the best deal available.

Amazon also issued an early Prime Day deal for the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition. This is based on the Amazon Kindle Basic, which came out in 2019. It is on sale for $49, which is a stellar savings, since the regular price is $109.99. However, this deal is only reserved for customers who have Prime Membership. The Kindle Kinds Edition has a six inch screen with 212 PPI and has a front-lit display. There are four cases to choose from and an upgraded two year warranty for any damage. There is also a free one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which has thousands of age appropriate books to read, all for free. This is also ad-free, and there are no Kids models that serve advertisements at all. I think this is a really good for the kid in your family, but adults can use it too, it has so much value, at a really good price.

What Kindle should you buy for Prime Day? There are a ton of different models and configurations that are available. If Amazon mirrors their Australian discounts for Canada, USA and United Kingdom, the clear winner would be the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB model. This e-readers employs the latest generation E INK Carta 1200 e-paper technology, which dramatically increases performance by 30% and page turn speed by 25%. The screen has been increased to 6.8-inches, which provides ample real estate to read books. This reader just came out at the end of 2022, so it is their newest device and will be relevant for the next 5-6 years.



