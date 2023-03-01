Hands on with the Kindle Scribe’s new firmware update

Amazon has released a new update for the Kindle Scribe e-reader and e-note. Users can manually download the file right now, but Amazon will push it out to most customers throughout the next couple of weeks. The big selling point is new pens with better pressure sensitivity, so the harder you press, the thicker the lines become. Subfolders are now a thing; you can create many and store notes and documentation. Search, and navigation for notes have also received a noticeable boost.

Kindle Scribe provides regular, free software updates, delivering new features that improve the device. Next, Kindle Scribe will add lasso copy/paste tools, improved notebook organization and navigation, and the ability to send documents to Kindle Scribe directly from within Microsoft Word. However, you must have an active Microsoft 365 subscription.

New brush types for drawing

The Pen was already a great way to write or draw on this Kindle, but new brush types are making using the Pen even better. The Kindle Scribe is now getting new fountain pen, marker, and pencil brush options, ensuring you can get the perfect brush type. Each of these has five thickness options, which be selected. The new brush types are available in the writing toolbar in Notebooks, in sticky notes in books, and anywhere else you can write on your Kindle Scribe. Plus, these options are available as Premium Pen shortcuts to slot them straight into your workflow.

One of the most underrated aspects of the pens is that you can tilt the stylus and shade. This adds more versatility when drawing or creating landscape/character art.

Subfolders

The Kindle Scribe now allows you to create subfolders or folders within folders to better organize the content in your notebooks. That’s a significant improvement for those who make a lot and want to ensure their content is as classified as possible. You can quickly delete folders too.

Navigation within notebooks

Navigating within your notebooks is even easier now by jumping straight to a page without having to scroll. You must hit the three-dot icon in a notebook, select the “Go to page” option, and type the page number you want to go to. That makes it a whole lot easier to navigate through those high-page-count notebooks.



