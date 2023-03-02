d-Kagaz e-note now on sale via Amazon for $399

The d-Kagaz e-note device that has been in the making for some time now is finally ready to hit store shelves. Its developers, Digital Roundabout which operates out of Singapore announced the d-Kagaz is now available via Amazon where it is priced at $399. That makes for a decent price for an e-note that comes with a 10.3-inch Mobius E Ink display that offers better flexibility and a paper-like feel than glass-based E Ink panels. The display comes with a resolution of 1440 x 1920 pixels which makes for a 227 PPI pixel density.

Apart from that, the d-Kagaz comes with 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage, with cloud-sync support which is nice as it makes up for the rather limited onboard storage the e-note comes with. Even e-readers come to offer that much storage and e-notes that have greater functionality should have more storage to offer. The e-note is otherwise both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled but does not offer cellular connectivity.

The battery is rated to last 5 weeks on a single charge though the company insists on installing the latest update available to ensure optimum battery consumption. At 435 grams, the e-note is also quite easy to handle and carry around. The e-note is inclusive of a smart pencil to allow for note-taking, scribbling, drawing, and such on the display. The e-note runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

As for the name d-Kagaz, it stands for paper in the local dialect and refers to the paper-like attribute of the e-note. More details are awaited.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. The motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot, and I’ll likely make a film sometime in the future.