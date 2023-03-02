PineTab 2 Linux tablet now comes with faster processor and better features

Pine64 has followed up its original attempt at a Linux tablet with the new PineTab 2. The company is claiming the successor to the PineTab comes with better specs and features. For instance, there is the faster Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor that renders service from under the hood. There is 4 GB of LPDDR4 memory and 64 GB of storage for the entry-level model and 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage for the top-end version. Both models feature LPDDR4 memory and eMMC storage for enhanced performance characteristics.

The tablet however lacks an internal SSD slot, which means there is no way to speed up the device by adding additional fast memory. That said, there are PCIe connectors that will allow enthusiasts to play around and experiment with external accessories to achieve different outcomes. The tablet otherwise offers USB 3.0 Type-C and USB 2.0 Type-C ports, a micro HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a microSD card slot as well for adding additional storage when you need it. For optics, there is the 2 MP front and 5 MP rear camera setup.

The company meanwhile stated that PineTab 2 continues with the other aspect that applied to the PineTab as well. It’s the ease with which the tablet can be serviced thanks to the modular architecture the tablet comes with. In fact, internal components such as the battery, the cameras, and the USB keyboard, all of these can be replaced within just 5 mins. The same applies to the IPS LCD panel too which too can be replaced with equal ease.

Coming to price, the new PineTab 2 will set one back $159, which is inclusive of a back-lit keyboard as well. This applied to the 4 GB + 64 GB model while the 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced at $209. The starting price is slightly more than the $100 that fetched you the first gen PineTab though the keyboard cover required paying an additional $20 for the previous model. The company said the tablet is expected to go on sale starting April 2023.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. The motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot, and I’ll likely make a film sometime in the future.