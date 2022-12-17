Pine64 introduces PineTab2 Linux tablet with extreme repairability

Tablet devices running Linux have failed to make it big though that isn’t stopping the Hong Kong-based company Pine64 to go for another jab at the segment with its new PineTab2. As Liliputing reported, this is going to be a follow-up device to the PineTab that the company launched back in early 2019 and which cost only $79, with the detachable keyboard costing an additional $20. The company also introduced the PineNote E Ink tablet earlier this year.

Coming back to the PineTab2, it’s another 10.1-inch tablet powered by the quad-core Rockchip RK3566 ARM Cortex-a55 processor and Mali-G52 graphics. There are going to be two versions of the tablet up for sale, one with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage while the top model will have 8 GB of memory along with 128 GB of storage. Plus, there is a microSD card reader as well for additional storage.

Further, the tablet comes with a 5 MP camera at the rear while the front gets a 2 MP sensor. Ports that the tablet comes with include a USB 3.0 Type-C and a USB 2.0 Type-C. There is a micro HDMI slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Prototype devices feature a 6000 mAh battery. No word yet on the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi aspect of the tablet. The company though has stated the specs on the final device could change.

The tablet otherwise boasts a metal build with a thickness of 9mm. Bezels are a tad bit thicker but can be par for the course. The company said all models will ship with a detachable keyboard that would also serve as the device cover as well. The keyboard will also have backlit keys and share its chipset with the Pinebook Pro laptop. That way, users will be able to flash custom firmware to the keyboard as is possible with the laptop.

A unique quality of the PineTab2 is the ease with which it can be repaired quickly and easily. Towards that, the back panel is completely removable as it is just two snap tabs that hold it in place. This will let you have unhindered access to the internal components. The company said stuff like the camera, daughter board, battery, and USB keyboard connector can be replaced within just five minutes. An online store offering replacement parts is also in the pipeline.

The price is still anybody’s guess at the moment though Pine64 said they would strive to make the tablet available to the masses after the Chinese New Year. That is going to be around February 2023. The company also stated they might start shipping units earlier though that would be only for the developers. As it is, the company is targeting those who are looking for a cheap tablet that they can tinker and play around with, which can be like experimenting with different internal components, flashing their own operating system, and such.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.