Amazon titles on offer for 99p for World Book Day in the UK and Ireland

The first Thursday of every March is celebrated as World Book Day in the UK and Ireland. The event is marked to promote the culture of reading among children. On this day, every child on full-time education in England and Ireland is provided a voucher meant for spending on books. Now, as the Mirror reported, Amazon too is celebrating the event by offering popular Kindle titles for just 99p.

It is going to be a limited-time offer though that will see titles across a range of genres being offered at discounted rates. Also, while the event is aimed at promoting reading among children, there are no stopping adults to make the most of the offer as well.

Amazon is also offering several schemes to avail of the offer. For instance, while you can always opt for outright purchase of the Kindle titles for 99p, one can also sign-up for Kindle Unlimited for £9.49. As the title states, this will let one have access to almost unlimited e-books that can be read via the Kindle e-readers or on any suitable device using the Kindle app. Also, for those who might want to try out the service before committing the amount, Amazon is also offering a free one-month trial offer as well.

Then there is also the Audible service Amazon offers that carries a monthly subscription fee of £7.49 and will let you have access to thousands of audiobook titles. Here again, there is a free one-month trial period on offer before you actually put down your money on it.

