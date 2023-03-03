New 14-inch TCL CSOT tablet offers the highest-ever 96 percent screen-to-body ratio

TCL CSOT has announced a new OLED-based display technology that is both ultra-thin and light in its construction, Gizmochina reported. Among the major takeaways from the new display tech is its ability to support high refresh rates as well as a high screen-to-body ratio. The display which relies on cutting-edge precision touch technology also provides color depth and image clarity of a high order, something that is way beyond what conventional OLED display is capable of.

TCL CSOT is claiming the highest density of 4K together with a DCI-P3 color gamut coverage of 100% that ensures stunning image quality. The company is also showing off a 14-inch tablet featuring the new display tech which catches the attention right away with its extremely thin bezels on all sides. TCL CSOT is claiming a screen-to-body ratio as high as 96 percent which is clearly the highest ever seen on any tablet device ever produced. Not only does it enhance the viewing area dramatically, but the ultra-thin bezels also ensure the device has a very minimalist footprint despite packing in a 14-inch display.

The other qualities of the display include a high frame rate of 60/120Hz. The display is smart enough to identify dynamic switching of low frequencies that allow for a consistent and comfortable viewing experience, something that also contributes to optimal power usage as well. Another unique aspect of the display is its Direct on-cell Touch feature which allows for better touch management given that it eliminates the need for external plug-ins. Besides, the display also allows for a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz and supports active markers as well.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. The motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot, and I’ll likely make a film sometime in the future.