Pimoroni introduces Inky Frame with seven-color 4-inch E Ink display for $71

The good guys at Pimoroni have come up with a new four-inch Inky Frame color E Ink display that DIY enthusiasts and hobbyists can make good of. As Geeky-Gadgets reported, Inky Frame features a Raspberry Pi Pico W at its core while the E Ink display offers a resolution of 640 x 400 pixels and takes 30-sec to refresh. The device offers five user buttons, a microSD card slot, a breakout header along with 2 × Qwiic/STEMMA QT ports. The Inky Frame which measures 102.8 × 96.7 mm comes with a pair of metal legs as well.

For software, there is the MicroPython firmware from Pimoroni that the Inky Frame comes pre-loaded with. Then there is also the PicoGraphics display library as well as a few sample codes that the device also comes loaded with. As Geeky Gadgets reported, the Inky Frame can be programmed to function, among other things, as a home automation dashboard that can display stuff like photos, comic panels, and such. Given that it comes with its own legs, it can be made to stand on the desk or in other places so that you don’t have to opt for a suitable case as such. Overall, for $71, the Inky Frame is a cool little thing that enthusiasts no doubt will love to tinker around with.