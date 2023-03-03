Kobo Libra 2 now comes with a sleep cover case for 50% off

Kobo is having a sale on its online website. If you buy a Kobo Libra 2, the official Sleep Cover Case is available for 50% off. There are many colours to choose from, such as Poppy Red, Slate Blue, Lavender and Black. These cases not only protect your e-reader from the rigours of the world but also put your e-reader into sleep mode, saving on battery life. This SleepCover is made to move with you, and the built-in stand lets your eReader stand on its own in portrait and landscape mode.

In the United States, if you buy the Kobo Libra 2 at the total price, the case has been discounted from $39.99 to $19.99, which is an excellent deal. Meanwhile, in Canada, if you buy the Kobo Libra 2, the case normally retails for $44.99 and is on sale for $22.50, which is also substantial savings. The issue is not on sale if you own a Libra 2. You have some time to take advantage of the office since it expires on March 16th, 2023.

The Kobo Libra 2 came out in October 2021. This device runs the latest generation Carta 1200 e-paper display panel, which makes it more responsive than older Kobo e-readers. Reading is glorious on the 7-inch 300 PPI screen, and flipping pages is easier than ever, thanks to the manual page turn buttons. Buy and listen to audiobooks directly on the Libra since it has Bluetooth support for wireless earbuds or headphones. It has longer battery life than the Kobo Sage.



( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.