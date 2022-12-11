Here is how you connect Bluetooth audio device to your Kindle

A key design feature Amazon adopted with its new-gen Kindle e-reader devices is the exclusion of both a speaker as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. That might seem strange considering that the Kindle comes with the VoiceView Screen Reader feature designed to read out the text on the screen. Plus, Amazon also offers audiobook services via its subsidiary Audible.

While it’s true you aren’t restricted to just e-reader devices when it comes to listening to audiobooks via Audible, the lack of integrated speakers as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack might seem strange to many. However, the fact is, you can still listen to an audiobook via a Kindle thanks to it having Bluetooth support. You will however need a Bluetooth-ready audio device such as a headphone for this which will let you listen to the audio content once it has been connected to the Kindle.

Here is how you connect a Bluetooth audio device to the Kindle. The process starts with turning on the Bluetooth feature on your Kindle. Here are the steps.

Launch the ‘Quick Settings’ menu on your Kindle by swiping down from the top of the Kindle’s display. Tap on ‘All Settings’ to launch the Settings menu. Tap on ‘Wi-Fi and Bluetooth’ to launch the wireless connection page. Here turn on the toggle switch for Bluetooth. Next tap on ‘Bluetooth Devices.’ This will make the Kindle scan for any Bluetooth devices in its vicinity. Make sure you have turned on the Bluetooth switch of the audio device as well to make it discoverable to nearby Bluetooth devices. The Bluetooth audio device will show on the Kindle’s display. Just tap on it and the pairing process would be complete.

To adjust volume

Launch the ‘Quick Settings’ menu again by sliding down from the top as before. Here, you will get to see a volume slider control which will let you control the volume to suit your preference.

You can now listen to your downloaded audiobooks or use the VoiceView Screen Reader accessibility feature to listen to what is on the screen.