How long does a Kindle Battery Last?

The Amazon Kindle is the world’s most popular e-reader. Many people use this device to read books, manga, magazines, and other digital content. Just how long does the battery last? The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition claim 10 weeks of battery life, but is this true? It depends on how long you use it and if the device is connected to WIFI or Airplane mode. Is the front-lit display and warm lighting on? If so, what is the brightness? Do you have it so it enters standby mode but itself, or is the screen always on? Good e-Reader recently conducted a test to see just how long, under real-world conditions, the Kindle Paperwhite battery lasts.

The Kindle Paperwhite was the basis of our test, and we also put it side by side with the Kindle Scribe. We put a camera on it for over 50 days and used both devices for about ten minutes daily to simulate real-world tasks. We read an ebook, flipped some pages, navigated the UI, and left it alone until the next day. The Paperwhite’s Wi-Fi was always on, and the Scribe was in Airplane mode. For our ten minutes of testing, the front-lit displays and warm light were also on, with various degrees of brightness.

The Kindle Paperwhite battery went from 100% to 0% in about 48 days, while the Scribe was 41% at the end of the test. Check out the video below, which shows the test in its entirety.



