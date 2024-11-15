How to buy e-books with the Kindle App for Android

A couple of years ago, Amazon removed the ability to purchase e-books with their flagship Kindle for Android from the Google Play Store. Google implemented a policy that all in-app purchases had to be made using their billing system. Instead of paying Google 30% of each e-book sold, Amazon removed the ability to buy e-books or audiobooks. However, not all Kindles for Android are created equally, and there is still a way you can buy e-books using the Kindle app.

Like a Kindle e-reader, you can tweak the reading experience within the Kindle app. For example, when reading a book, tap near the top of the screen to see the page controls. Here, you can tap the left arrow to return to the home screen or tap the chapter controls (which look like a three-line outline) to quickly zoom to a specific chapter.

The best control in this menu is the font button. Tap the Aa icon to change the font style, text size, page colour, and how compact the text is arranged on the page. You can also make the text scroll on the Layout tab as one long page. Some people prefer this option, which makes the text appear like a webpage instead of on separate book-like pages.

Amazon operates their own Android App store. You can install the Amazon App Store and download the Kindle app if you have a smartphone or tablet. All of the audiobooks and e-books that are available in the store can be purchased. This is because Amazon uses their billing system, the same one that their Kindle e-readers use. All books you buy can be synced to the company’s other apps. It is important to note that having the Amazon App Store on your device is essential since the Kindle app will constantly be updated with new features and enhancements.

The Samsung Galaxy App Store comes pre-loaded all on Samsung phones and tablets. If you have a non-Samsung device, you can install it by visiting their store and using the Kindle app. The Kindle app uses Amazon’s billing system, so you can log in to the same account that you have used before on your Kindle e-reader, Fire Tablet or if you buy books directly from the Amazon website. The Samsung Galaxy Store works on most Android devices, and installing the Store will ensure the Kindle app will constantly be updated with new builds.

Kindle for Android from Google Play

As of 2022, the Amazon Kindle App for Android does not allow you to buy e-books or audiobooks directly within the app. However, you can download the books included if you subscribe to Kindle Unlimited, Prime Reading, Amazon First Reads, or Kids+. Since you don’t need to go through the Google Billing system, you can buy the subscription directly from the Amazon website.

If you have the Google Play version of the Kindle app installed on your phone or tablet, the only way to get new e-books is to open your favourite internet browser, visit the Amazon website, log in, and buy e-books. Anything you purchase on the website will automatically be synced to any Kindle app installed, including Kindle for iOS.

