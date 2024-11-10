Kindle Colorsoft yellow bands might be a hardware issue

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is their first colour e-reader with a Kaleido 3 e-paper display. Most customers who bought the Colorsoft report seeing a yellow band at the bottom of the e-paper display. Amazon said a fix is in the works, but we know further information that might indicate a hardware issue.

Well-known industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter “According to recent reports, Kindle Colorsoft displays are showing yellow discoloration bands along their bottom and sides – an issue traced to Amazon’s use of a different OCA (Optically Clear Adhesive) than that used in grayscale e-paper displays. This change was implemented to enhance the limited contrast capabilities of E Ink’s Kaleido colour e-paper technology. While component suppliers have developed several hardware solutions, Amazon seems to lean toward a software-based fix.

An Amazon spokesman told Good e-Reader last week, “A small number of customers have reported a yellow band along the bottom of the display. We take the quality of our products seriously. Customers who notice this can contact our customer service team for a replacement or refund, and we’re making the appropriate adjustments to ensure that new devices will not experience this issue moving forward. I can also share the following background: “Customers can continue reading on the device they have until they receive their replacement. As we implement these changes, you might see shifts in availability dates. We’re working quickly to get new and replacement devices to customers.”

Amazon is right about the shifting delivery dates. Customers in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and other European markets will not be able to fulfill a Colorsoft order until 6-8 weeks. Customers in the United States no longer see a ship date; in fact, Colorsoft is entirely out of stock. With the dates shifting so dramatically, Amazon might manufacture new replacement components with Foxconn.

