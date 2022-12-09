Kindle for iOS can now send documents and web-articles

Amazon has just released a new update for the Amazon Kindle App for iOS. This is version 6.70 and it has a number of new and notable features that readers need to know about. The update has a refreshed UI and improved experience for sending documents and web articles to your Kindle library via the mobile share sheet. You can now send PDF, Word, EPUB or other document formats easily to your Kindle e-Reader.

Sending web articles to your Kindle is super easy now. You just need to open up your favorite internet browser, such as Safari. Open a web article, such as your favorite website, such as Good e-Reader and click on the share button on the bottom of the page. You will now see your Amazon Kindle listed and it will send the article to your Amazon account, which can then be viewed on any of their apps for Android/IOS or a Kindle e-reader.

One of the best new features of the iOS app is that you can now view your Kindle Scribe Notebooks. When you freehand draw or use one of the templates, such as to-do lists, you can now view them by clicking on More and then Notebooks. It goes without saying that you need to be using the same Amazon account on the app, as you do on the Scribe e-reader.

