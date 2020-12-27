Kindle Oasis 2 is back on sale again

If you are looking for a new Kindle Oasis e-reader, most models are completely out of stock in the US. The latest generation device big selling point is the color temperature system, which gives you a candlelight effect, making it easier to read late at night. The previous generation has the same hardware and specs, minus the glowlight. Woot is currently selling the 9th generation Kindle Oasis, on a 24 hour flash sale. The 32GB WIFI only model is $169.99 and the 32GB with 4G internet access is $189.

Amazon owns Woot, there is a place where they sell overstock items, returns, refurbs or old devices that they find in various fulfillment centers. The Kindle Oasis models that they have in stock are the international edition, the only thing that is different, is basically the packaging, the e-reader will work the same. Woot is only available for American customers, they don’t let Canadians or people from other countries buy things. The only way you can buy things outside of the US, is using a freight forwarder.



