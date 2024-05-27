Kindle Oasis Latest Model Now Selling for Half the Price

The Kindle Oasis happens to be one of the most loved Kindle models though unfortunately, Amazon chose to discontinue the same for reasons best known to them. That said, there is still a chance to snag up the Oasis, and that too for half the price. Thanks to Amazon’s Memorial Day sale, the Kindle Oasis is now selling for just $135, which is half the usual price.

This applies to the international version of the Kindle Oasis done up in a shade of Graphite and comes with 8 gigs of storage. The rest of the specs should already be known. As a refresher, it comes with a 7-inch e-paper display having 300 PPI resolution. The display gets an adjustable backlight with white and warm shades to suit individual preferences. The waterproof built (IPX8 rating against water ingress) means you can carry it to the beach or to the pool without fear of it getting damaged.

However, perhaps the biggest USP of the Oasis is its design. Its asymmetrical build made the Oasis the most unique e-reader of its time, one that spawned a whole generation of e-reader devices. The thicker portion made it easier to hold the device while reading. This together with the lightweight design allowed for even binge-reading sessions without tiring your arms. The presence of physical page-turn buttons further added to the feel-good factor as this allowed for faster page turns without affecting the flow of your reading.

Pity Amazon chose not to come up with a successor to the Oasis. However, just in case you have been looking for one, here is your chance to pick up a brand new Oasis, and that too at half the price.