Kindle Paperwhite for Kids on sale for $50 off

Amazon is having a deal on the 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition. This device comes with a free case and a two year warranty. You get an overall savings of 31%, which is $50 off the regular price and you can buy one today for $109.99 at Amazon. One of the big advantages of the Kids Paperwhite is parental controls, which allows parents to disable different aspects of the device, such as the internet browser and store.

The all new Kindle Paperwhite for Kids is one of the best e-reader devices out there. The excellent E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen display with integrated backlight and the lightweight build together with the huge and diverse Amazon ecosystem. Books will look great on the 6.8-inch screen with 300 PPI. It also comes with a whopping 10 weeks of battery life, which means your kid can leave it lying around in their room for who knows how long, come back to it, and probably still be able to turn it on.







