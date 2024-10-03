Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essential Bundle Down to its Lowest Price of the Year

The fun has already started at Kindle. With the Prime Big Deal Days slated to take place next week, there already are a few nice Kindle deals available that you might want to consider. Take for instance the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle which is down right now to just $203. That makes it $55 cheaper than its usual price of $258. You can opt for another 20 percent discount via trade-in. Amazon however is calling it a limited-time deal, which means it can be withdrawn at any moment.

The above deal applies to the device with 32 GB of storage. Apart from the e-reader itself, the bundle comprises a black fabric cover and a wireless charging dock. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also happens to be the flagship device currently on sale via Amazon if it is pure e-book reading capability that is taken into account. It also is the only Kindle with wireless charging capability. You can attach external speakers or headset units via Bluetooth to listen to audiobooks.

Apart from this, the Kindle version impresses with its 6.8-inch 300 PPI display and a waterproof build. The front-lit display brought about by 17 LED lights, up from the 5 on its predecessor, allows for a more uniform illumination of the display at night. You can also adjust the front light to shift from white to a warm hue to suit your reading style. The 32 gigs of storage onboard will let you store thousands of e-books as well as audiobooks easily.

The e-reader also boasts an environment-friendly build, it being made using 60 percent post-consumer recycled plastics and 70 percent recycled magnesium. Also, 95 percent of the device packaging is made from wood fiber that has been sourced from recycled products or from responsibly managed forests. So, if you want the ultimate in digital reading pleasure, this deal is for you.