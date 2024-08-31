Kindle Scribe Discounted for Father’s Day in Australia

Wondering what to gift your dad on Father’s Day? Amazon has a solution – the Kindle Scribe. You couldn’t have perhaps asked for anything better than this, more so if your dad is tech-savvy and loves reading. He would love to have the Kindle Scribe and do most of his reading on the device. The 10.2-inch E Ink display with the 300 PPI resolution is a joy to read. Be it texts or images, all of it is going to be as crisp and sharp as it can be.

The Scribe with 32 gigs of storage is right now selling for AU$489 which is AU$140 less than the usual price. The bundled Premium Pen offers a very natural writing feel. You can easily take notes, and draw or annotate right on the content, which can then be saved and shared as the need might be. The large display is perfect for note-taking or drawing. It is well suited for reading large format documents such as PDFs, something that is not quite so with e-reader devices in the 7 or 8-inch category.

Further, with the vast Amazon ecosystem that you get access to, the Scribe can be the perfect device for avid readers who also need to jot down notes as well. That includes e-books, audiobooks, magazines, comics, and so on. You are almost always likely to have what you are looking for. It isn’t suited for those who are looking for something that is handy or pocketable but with compact dimensions and a lightweight build, the Scribe can be perfect for those who are looking for a device for both reading as well as notetaking.

Make sure to place your orders to receive the gift on time. Father’s Day in Australia is on September 1, 2024.