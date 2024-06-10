Kindle Scribe functionality brought to Kindle for Android and iOS

Amazon has just updated their Kindle e-reading app for Android, iOS and FireOS. Many new features now exist, such as your notes and highlights being accessible in the app, even if your Kindle Scribe isn’t nearby. Amazon has also sent out an email to Scribe users letting them know about it and also mentioning being able to establish a sleep timer on the Scribe, in addition to More flexibility for your notes. You can now select the template for one or multiple Notebook pages. Go to Notebook Settings or Notebook Overview to change templates in your Notebook.

It’s a testament to Amazon’s commitment to their users that they continue to add new functionality to their first e-notebook. Every couple of months, they release new firmware to fix some bugs and refine the writing tablet over time, showing their dedication to providing the best user experience.

