Kindle Scribe is going to be delayed

The upcoming Amazon Kindle Scribe e-note and e-Reader is going to be delayed. Many people who placed pre-orders in some countries are seeing the delivery date change from November 30th to sometime in late December. This is occurring because the Chinese government shut down the Foxconn factory, where Kindles are made.

The plant, operated by the Taiwanese-based manufacturing giant with facilities across China, went into lockdown in mid-October as coronavirus cases were rising in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province. Under China’s zero-Covid policies, cities and companies are expected to take strict measures to eliminate transmission of the virus. On November 2, the Chinese government extended the lockdown for an additional week. This is the plant is where Amazon Kindles are made and currently employs 20,000 people.

If you pre-ordered the new Kindle Scribe when they were made available in late September. I would check out the estimated shipping date. If it has changed by a couple of weeks, it is because Amazon can’t order more, until the factory is working at a higher capacity. Foxconn is currently operating at 30% capacity and they don’t just make things for Amazon, but Apple and other big tech giants too.

