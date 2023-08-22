Kindle Scribe price hits a new low thanks to the latest discount

The Kindle Scribe is one of the largest and the best Kindle e-reader devices Amazon has come up with in recent times. It’s one of the most unique Kindle devices too, being the only one that comes with stylus support. All of this makes the Scribe one of the most desirable Kindle devices out there, more so if there is a discount available, as it is right now when the Scribe is selling for a nice $75 less than the usual price. That, as XDA Developers stated, makes it one of the biggest discounts the Scribe has been provided with in recent times. This applies to the Kindle Scribe variant with 64 gigs of storage and is bundled with the premium pen.

Also, if you still need reasons to opt for the Kindle Scribe, there are many. You can make notes right on the books you are reading. This along with the lasso tool feature are among those that Amazon introduced via an update after the device was launched. Apart from these, the 10.2-inch 300 PPI display offers crisp and sharp displays that is easily among the best in its class. The display is also augmented by 35 LED that acts to illuminate the display uniformly.

On the whole, the Kindle Scribe is the best Kindle device out there and one of the best e-notes that you can buy right now. However, sticks might be limited, so you got to act fast.