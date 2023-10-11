Kindle Scribe users can view their notes on Kindle for iOS

Amazon has just disclosed to Good e-Reader that Kindle Scribe users can view their in-book, handwritten sticky notes from the Kindle app on iOS. Now all in-book notes and highlights, including handwritten sticky notes, are viewable in the app so you can access them on the go when your Kindle isn’t nearby. Amazon plans on adding the same functionality to Kindle for Android in early 2024.

Additionally, coming soon, there will be new features coming to the Kindle Scribe. Including, adding multi-select and bulk actions for notebooks, making it easier for customers to manage and organize their notebook pages. Customers can select as many pages as they need in a notebook while in the notebook overview to move, add, delete, export, or convert to text to send to yourself or your contacts.

