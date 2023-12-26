Kindle Unlimited gift subscriptions available with up to 40% discount

Kindle Unlimited can be a rich source of almost any content that you might need, and the good news on this front is that Amazon is offering a nice discount on Kindle Unlimited Gift Subscriptions. The thing to keep in mind is that the offer is applicable when Kindle Unlimited is opted for a period of 6, 12, or 24 months. The discount is the highest at 40 percent for the 24-month term while being 17 percent for the 6-month and 12-month terms.

The discount applicable for the 6-month and 12-month packages are $59.94 and $119.88 respectively. What is interesting is that this makes for a monthly rate of $9.99, the same that it used to be before Amazon jacked up the price to $11.99 per month. With the 24-month term, you will have to pay $172.66 upfront, which works out to a nice $7.20 per month. That way, the price is even lower than what used to be before the price rise came into effect in May 2023.

This makes for a nice last-minute gift option to someone who you know lives and dies by books. Also, a nice thing here is that Amazon allows anyone with a Kindle Unlimited gift subscription to exchange for a regular Amazon gift card. Further, a Kindle Unlimited gift subscription can also be used to extend an active subscription as well.

The gift subscription offer is on top of the other Kindle Unlimited trial offer which allows users to try out the subscription for a two-month period completely free of cost.