Kindle Unlimited titles to honor National Hispanic American Heritage Month

On September 15, National Hispanic American Heritage Month kicks off, celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. For any readers interested in celebrating this cultural moment through books, sharing a list of titles available on Kindle Unlimited, the paid reading subscription service that helps readers gain access to millions of bingeable titles and genre options.

Big Chicas Don’t Cry by Annette Chavez Macias

Cousins Mari, Erica, Selena, and Gracie are inseparable. They aren’t just family but best friends—sharing secrets, traditions, and a fierce love for their abuelita. But their idyllic childhood ends when Mari’s parent’s divorce, forcing her to move away. With Mari gone, the girls’ tight-knit bond unravels.

The Spanish Daughter by Lorena Hughes

As a child in Spain, Puri always knew her passion for chocolate was inherited from her father. But it’s not until his death that she learns of something else she’s inherited—a cocoa estate in Vinces, Ecuador, a town nicknamed “París Chiquito.” Eager to claim her birthright and filled with hope for a new life after the devastation of World War I, she and her husband Cristóbal set out across the Atlantic Ocean. But it soon becomes clear someone is angered by Puri’s claim to the estate…

The Murmur of Bees by Sofía Segovia

From a beguiling voice in Mexican fiction comes an astonishing novel—her first to be translated into English—about a mysterious child with the power to change a family’s history in a country on the verge of revolution.

In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado

In the Dream House is Carmen Maria Machado’s engrossing and wildly innovative account of a relationship gone bad, and a bold dissection of the mechanisms and cultural representations of psychological abuse. Tracing the full arc of a harrowing relationship with a charismatic but volatile woman, Machado struggles to make sense of how what happened to her shaped the person she was becoming.

West Side Love Story by Priscilla Oliveras

A heart-stirring romance of star-crossed love, feuding familias, and the bonds of sisterhood by USA Today bestselling author Priscilla Oliveras. Two familias in Texas, both alike in dignity, rivalries, and passion…