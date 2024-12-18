New 2024 Kindle Paperwhite Now Selling For $25 Less

Christmas 2024 is right upon us, which means it is time to get into shopping mode if you haven’t already and still wish to see your gifts arrive in time for the big day. Reading enthusiasts can take solace from the current Kindle Paperwhite deal, which has brought the price down for the latest generation e-reader to $135. That’s a nice $25 less than its usual price of $160, which makes for a discount of 16 percent.

As Engadget pointed out, it is just $5 shy of the lowest we have seen for the Paperwhite during Black Friday. The best thing about the deal is that the device is going to ship by Christmas time though this applies to only Prime members as of now. Non-Prime members have no other option but to wait for a few more days for Paperwhite to arrive if they plan to order now.

As for the device, it’s bigger and more capable than it has ever been before. With a 7-inch e-paper display, the Paperwhite is easily the new Oasis. It boasts a higher contrast ratio and a brighter display than its predecessor. Texts and images are as crisp as they can be. Batter life, already a strong point with Kindle devices, is now rated to last 12 weeks on the new Paperwhite.

Plus, the new Paperwhite is waterproof, making it perfectly safe to continue reading during a bath or when you are by the poolside or at the beach. The 16 GB of onboard storage should comfortably hold thousands of e-books or a few hundred audiobooks. The model on offer will show ads on the lock screen and does not come with a Kindle Unlimited membership.

