New Firmware Update for 12th Gen Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Basic 2024

Amazon has just released a new firmware update for the new 12th generation Paperwhite and Kindle Basic 2024. This over-the-air update should be installed automatically when your e-reader is in sleep mode. The update is explained as the typical bug fixes and enhancements. However, they have solved some long-standing issues that regular Kindle users will love.

The Kindles used to default back to the Bookerly font when leaving a book and coming back to it. This bug has been squashed and is no longer an issue after the update. When reading a book, the margins bug has also been solved. The time left in chapter/book/page/location now is correctly located and not aligned with the text margins. Amazon has been trying to solve this issue for a long time.