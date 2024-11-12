New Firmware Update for 12th Gen Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Basic 2024

Amazon has just released a new firmware update for the new 12th generation Paperwhite and Kindle Basic 2024. This over-the-air update should be installed automatically when your e-reader is in sleep mode. The update is explained as the typical bug fixes and enhancements. However, they have solved some long-standing issues that regular Kindle users will love.
The Kindles used to default back to the Bookerly font when leaving a book and coming back to it. This bug has been squashed and is no longer an issue after the update. When reading a book, the margins bug has also been solved. The time left in chapter/book/page/location now is correctly located and not aligned with the text margins. Amazon has been trying to solve this issue for a long time.
Michael Kozlowski is the editor-in-chief at Good e-Reader and has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past fifteen years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.