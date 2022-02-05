New Kindle Paperwhite Generation and Signature Edition on Sale

The 11th Generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition are on sale, in Canada. This savings is unannounced and it remains to be seen how long it will last. The new Kindle Paperwhite with has been on sale before, for Black Friday, but this is the first time the price has been this low. You can currently pickup today for $119.99, the regular price is $149.99. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the premium version of the e-reader. It has an ambient light sensor to control the front-lit display and also wireless charging. This model has never been on sale before in Canada, so you will want to take advantage of it. You can buy it for 169.99 and the regular price is $209.99, so this is the best deal you can currently get.

Both versions of the Kindle feature a 6.8 inch E INK Carta 1200 display, which dramatically increases the performance and page turn speed. The resolution is 1236 x 1648 and 300 PPI. They both have a front-lit display with white LED lights and amber LED lights, there are 17 LED lights total. The previous generation Kindle Paperwhite only had 4 white LED lights, so both models are a huge upgrade. Underneath the hood is a MT8113 SOC 1 GHZ processor, 512MB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for the normal Paperwhite and 32GB for the Signature Edition. You will be able to connect both up to your MAC or PC via USB-C to charge it or to transfer digital content.

Normally the United States gets most of the Kindle deals and price promotions and normally other markets, such as Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom are left out. It is refreshing that the great white north gets an exclusive deal for the latest generation Kindles. If you are thinking about buying either model, Audible audiobooks are not available from the Kindle Store in Canada, so you will not be able to buy and listen to previous purchases or make any new ones. This is odd, because Audible has a dedicated Canadian site, with content licensed from all of the major publishers, as well as exclusive editions from the US.

